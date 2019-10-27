Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lee "Bill" Stikeleather. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

William Lee Stikeleather, Sr., affectionately referred to as "Bill" or "Stike", 71, of Rock Hill, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.



A native of Rock Hill, he was born October 18, 1948, son of the late Glenn Martin and Sarah Louise Gourley Stikeleather.



Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant in the 3rd ID 1st Battalion 7th Infantry. He was a current Eagle Scout and served as Scoutmaster for many years. Bill was a member of Ebenezer ARP Church and the American Legion Post 34 in Rock Hill. He retired from the SC Department of Transportation after 42 years where he worked as an Engineer. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed time spent camping and fishing. A devoted husband and proud father, brother, uncle and friend, he will be deeply missed.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Ina Leigh Branham Stikeleather; daughter, Cecelia Leigh of Rock Hill; twin brother, Robert "Bob" Stikeleather and wife, Beverly of Independence, MO; two nieces; and one nephew.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 9:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Ebenezer ARP Church with Rev. Mel Wines officating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer ARP Church Cemetery with military honors.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Rock Hill (803.329.4141) is assisting the family.

