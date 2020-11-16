William Loflin, Jr
November 11, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. William "Billy" Luther Loflin, Jr., 73, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
An Outdoor Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Meadowlakes II Clubhouse, 1826 Farrow Dr. Rock Hill, SC 29732. The family will receive friends following the service until 5:00 PM.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Loflin was preceded in death by his son, William Corey Loflin and his parents, William Loflin, Sr. and Dorothy Love Loflin. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama, member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and retired from the Bayer Corporation. He loved playing golf and South Carolina football.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Lockridge Loflin; daughter, Heather Loflin; granddaughter, Ava Marquez; and sister, Teresa Griffith, all of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Loflin's name to "Let's Talk Dementia" at wwwletstalkdementia.org
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
