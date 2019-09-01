Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lynn "Bill, Billy" Kirkpatrick. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

William Lynn Kirkpatrick, Sr, (Bill, Billy) 72, of Rock Hill SC passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family.



Bill was born June 20, 1947, the son of late Francis M Kirkpatrick and Lena Hunt Kirkpatrick. Bill spent most of his adult life in Rock Hill SC and worked for Rock Hill Telephone and then retired from Simplex Grinnell.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rebecca "Becky" and grandson, Jon Baron Alion.



He is survived by his brother Bob Kirkpatrick and his wife Jean; his children, Dede Kirkpatrick Goode and her husband Alex, Lissa Kirkpatrick Diamonstein; Bill Kirkpatrick, Jr and Misty Kirkpatrick Pitmon and her husband Paul. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Jason Kingsbury, Brandon Kingsbury, Christine Lawson, Ben Anderson, Blake Kirkpatrick, Maddy Anderson, Brayden Kirkpatrick, Zane Leary, Franklin West, Mallory Pitmon, Carter Pitmon, Draven Goode and his 3 great grandchildren, Logan Kingsbury, Ragnar Lawson and Zyler Kingsbury.



Bill was an avid car enthusiast and you could find him his garage at all hours working on his classic cars and attending car shows where he won too many trophies to mention. He loved Nascar and watching anything SciFy. He was a fixer of any and everything and if you needed something, most likely he had it. Above all, he worked hard to provide for his family. He was a friend to many, and many considered him their second dad. He will be missed dearly and loved forever.



No services are scheduled at this time.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice, 118 York St., Chester, SC 29706.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Kirkpatrick family.

