William "Gene" McCurry
Mr. William Eugene "Gene" McCurry, age 81, passed peacefully into his Father's arms on July 15, 2020 after a long illness at home.

Born in Shelby, NC, Gene was a remarkable husband, father and grandfather and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy J. and Maggie McCurry, as well as his eldest son, Michael McCurry.

He leaves behind a loving wife of 61 years, Virginia Hill McCurry of Fort Mill, SC; two children, Kenneth McCurry and his wife Donna McCurry of Fort Mill, SC and Janet McAteer and her husband Greg McAteer of Rock Hill, SC. Gene also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, Kerri McAteer of Berkeley, CA, Kayla McCurry of Anderson, SC, and Lyndsey Pippin of Fort Mill, SC; as well as two great-grandchildren, Georgie Pippin of Fort Mill, SC and Audrianna Bass of Fort Mill, SC.

Services will be held at on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at Westerly Hills Baptist Church in Fort Mill, SC. Reverend Randy Devinney to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
