William Michael Ludlam, 28, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be private, but can be viewed via livestream at www.greenefuneralhome.net at 11:00 am on Friday, April 24, 2020 with Reverend Bryan Dill officiating. Burial will be in Laurelwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Social Distancing will be practiced by the funeral staff.
Michael was born September 10, 1991 in Pineville, NC to William Jeffery Ludlam and Tina Simon Hembree. Michael was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed. Michael was always making people laugh and a joy to be around. He had an incredible work ethic, taking great pride in his work. Michael was so sweet, so kind and so loving. He had such a good heart. He loved his family and friends dearly.
Michael is survived by his parents; his sister, Amber (Chase) Carpenter of Rock Hill; his nephew, Conner Carpenter; his niece, Hallie Carpenter; his paternal grandparents, Bill and Sandra Ludlam; maternal grandfather, Thad Simon; his two uncles, Sam (Deanna) Simon and Mark (Erica) Simon; numerous cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Donna Simon.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 23, 2020