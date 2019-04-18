William Pennington Mohle "Bill" ROCK HILL, SC - William "Bill" Pennington Mohle, 83, died Tuesday, April 15, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1950 Antler Drive, Catawba, SC. Bill was born October 15, 1935, in Poughkeepsie, NY to Fred Mohle and Katharine Mitchell Mohle. Bill was a captain in the Marine Corps and worked as a general contractor after he left the service. He could build, repair, remodel, design, and construct virtually anything and even turning 80 didn't give him an excuse to slow down. He was strong in his faith and active with his church, Central Church in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his sister, Joan Savin, his son, Shaun Mohle, three daughters Lindsey Mohle, Hope Hall, and Kate Borders, and two granddaughters, Addison and Sophia Borders. His countless friends are a testament to the love and fellowship he gave so freely to all. Online condolences may be made to the family at dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on behalf of Bill, to Camp Lurecrest Ministries, 10800 Sikes Place, Suite 310, Charlotte, NC 28277, where he worked for many years building cabins and infrastructure for thousands of campers.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 18, 2019