William Moss
June 9, 1934 - November 16, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. William Odell Moss, 86, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with military honors.
Born in Fort Mill, SC, Mr. Moss was the son of the late Austin Odell Moss and the late Olivia Bennett Moss. He was also preceded in death by his son, William Ray Moss. Mr. Moss was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
Surviving are his wife, L. Gail Smith Moss; his three sons, David W (Susan) Moss of York, Jeffrey W (Suzie) Moss of Homewood, AL, Alan W (Ashley) Moss of Advance, NC; his three daughters, Sandra J (Sam) DiNoto and Shelia J (Julio Montoya) Cole both of Rock Hill, Billie Gail Moss of Heath Springs, SC; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
