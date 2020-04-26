Mr. William Wayne Neelands, 76 of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Carolinas Continue Care Hospital at Pineville, Charlotte, NC.
Private service will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Mark Miller, Rev. Jonathan Williams, and Rev. Calvin Draffin officiating.
Mr. Neelands was born July 14, 1943 in York, SC to the late William Marshall and Lila Rose Neelands. He was a member of the Clover A.R.P. Church.
Survivors are his wife Patty Crawford Neelands; son Spencer Neelands (DeDe) of Sharon, SC; sister Gail N. Hartman of Clover, SC; brothers Kenneth E. Neelands (Kay) of Clover, SC, Michael L. Neelands (Karen) and Robert F. Neelands (Kim) both of York, SC; and a granddaughter Riley Neelands.
Memorials may be made to the Clover A.R.P. Church, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Neelands.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2020