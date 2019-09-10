William O. "Billy" Morton, Jr., 63, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. At other times at the home.
Billy was born October 18, 1955 in Rock Hill, SC, to the late William Odell Morton, Sr. and the late Masie Josephine Osborne Morton. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Billie was an avid sports fan, card player, and "expert fisherman".
Billy is survived by his wife, Sheryl Jordan Morton; his son, James Morton (Amber) of Rock Hill; his daughters, Shea Cody (Larry) and Shana Morton (Jason) all of Rock Hill; his six grandchildren, Jonathan (Hanna), Logan (Ashley), Jacob, Seth, Drew, and Layla; one great-grandchild, Ayden; his brother, Doug Morton of Rock Hill; his sisters, Debbie Keen of York and Elaine Steading (Ken) of Fountain Inn, SC. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and David Osborne.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the American Kidney Fund @ http://www.kidneyfund.org
Published in The Herald on Sept. 10, 2019