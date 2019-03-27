Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Penn Colvin. View Sign

Mr. William Penn Colvin, 88, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, in Rock Hill, SC. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Chester A.R.P. Church with Rev. Clint Davis, Dr. Dwight Pearson and Rev. Buzzy Elder officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Barron room of Chester A.R.P. church.



Mr. Colvin was born December, 19, 1930 , in Chester, SC and was a son of the late Jake Stone Colvin and Bernice Barr Colvin. Mr. Colvin was a graduate of Chester High School and the U.S. Naval Academy and also Clemson College. He was retired from the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean war and Vietnam war, He was employed with Trident -Tech of Charleston S.C. and was formerly city manager of Chester and later an insurance salesman for Combined Ins Co. Mr. Colvin was a member of Chester A.R.P. church where he was an elder. He was also member Emeritus of Richburg Masonic Lodge ,Blue Lodge & York Rites. He was Most Illustrious Grand Council of Royal and Select Masons of SC, Past District Deputy of 23rd Masonic District of SC for Grand Lodge A.F.M. Past Master of Chester Masonic Lodge # 18 ,former President of the Chester Lions Club and a member of the American Legion.



He is survived by his wife of over 16 years, Ann Culp Colvin; three children, Jake Stone Colvin IV (Susan) of Charleston, SC, John Woche Colvin of Chester, SC and Margaret Anne Colvin of Chester, SC; four grandchildren, Jeneane Colvin, Revaey Colvin Earley (Jacob), Jordan Young ( Lance), Andrea Andreu ( Marc); eight great-grandchildren, James, Josh, Seth, Penn, Lincoln, Wynter, Rhett and Oscar; numerous nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by his first wife Anne Woche Colvin; two sisters, and one brother.



Memorials may be made to Chester A.R.P Church, P.O. Box 174 , Chester, SC 29706.

133 Wylie Street

Chester , SC 29706

