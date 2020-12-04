William Purvis
December 2, 2020
Lancaster, South Carolina - Mr. William Lee Purvis, age 63, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 17, 1957 in Honolulu, Hawaii, a son of Lois Hannah Purvis and the late Owen Lawrence Purvis and was the husband of Jone Edwards Purvis. Mr. Purvis was a full-time minister for more than 20 years having served at churches in Georgia, Tennessee and Lancaster, SC. He later worked in security for Founders Federal Credit Union where he was affectionately known as "Mr. P". He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and telling jokes. He had a great sense of humor and a servant's heart for helping others. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Purvis is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jone Purvis, his mother, Lois Purvis of Catawba, SC; three sons, Nicholas Purvis (Sonya) of Massachusetts, Matthew Purvis (Caroline) of Fort Mill and Jesse Purvis of Lancaster; a brother, Ronnie Purvis of Catawba; three sisters, Teri Rivard (Ron) of Clover, Debbie Norton (Steve) and Brenda Hallman (Rod) all of Rock Hill; and three grandchildren, Raven Purvis, Tiffany Purvis and Andrew Purvis.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mr. Purvis will be held at 11 :00 am, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at The Church of Christ, 339 West Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Church of Christ for Mission and Benevolence Work.
.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. William Purvis.