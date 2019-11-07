Mr. William James "Jimmy" Reynolds, 80, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in Rock Hill.
A Celebration of Life service will be held a 6:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd Rock Hill. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Reynolds was the son of the late Virgil C. Reynolds and Blanche Griffin Reynolds. He was a Mason, a Shriner and a National Guard Veteran.
Surviving includes his wife of 50 Years, Diane Bennefield Reynolds; son James Todd Reynolds of Spartanburg, SC; daughters, Kim Reynolds Hudspeth of Texas, and Jaime Reynolds Newell of Rock Hill; brother, Virgil Reynolds, Jr. of Rock Hill; sisters, Gloria Williams, of Florida, Joann Smith of Rock Hill and Maxine Furr of Murrells Inlet, SC. Four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Nov. 7, 2019