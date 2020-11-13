1/
William Richard Harris
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Richard Harris
December 2, 1971 - November 1, 2020
Hickory Grove, South Carolina - 48, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents George Harris and Juanita Harris; brother George Michael Harris and sister Diane Harris Hilderbrand. He leaves cherished memories to his sisters Debbie Harris Gibby (Danny) and Darlene Stone (Brian); a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Friends of York County Animal Shelter P. O. Box 304 York, SC 29745. Arrangements made by Faith Funeral Services York, SC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved