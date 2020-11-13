William Richard Harris

December 2, 1971 - November 1, 2020

Hickory Grove, South Carolina - 48, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents George Harris and Juanita Harris; brother George Michael Harris and sister Diane Harris Hilderbrand. He leaves cherished memories to his sisters Debbie Harris Gibby (Danny) and Darlene Stone (Brian); a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Friends of York County Animal Shelter P. O. Box 304 York, SC 29745. Arrangements made by Faith Funeral Services York, SC.





