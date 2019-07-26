Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert Chitwood. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary





Mr. Chitwood was born in Polk County, NC and the son of the late Robert B. Chitwood and the late Betty Edwards Chitwood. He was a member of the Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Green Creek, NC. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was the retired owner and operator of Chitwood Dirt Yard. He was a Mason, Shriner and member of the American Legion Post 34. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, the outdoors, politics, and reading his Bible. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball, college football, and Nascar which included many years of travel to Daytona with friend, James Knight. He was a great storyteller which was mostly about family, growing up and time spent in the Navy. He was passionate about The Lord and his country. He had a deep, deep love for his wife, children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Chitwood was preceded in death by his five sisters, Frances Whitesell, Anise McSwain, Christine Peeler, Margie Giles, Merle Perry and two brothers, Johnny Chitwood and Preston Chitwood.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Chitwood will take place 2:00 pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with the Reverend Lester Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.



Mr. Chitwood is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lewis Chitwood; his sons, William "Bo" Chitwood (Kristi} of High Point, NC and Barry L. Chitwood (Cindy) of Rock Hill; his daughters, Tena C. Hamrick (Mark) of Rock Hill and Tammy C. Dove (Ken) of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Elliott T. Chitwood, Hayden Morris, Taylor L. Hamrick, Hudson E. Hamrick, Robbie Strickland (Katelyn), Will M. Chitwood, R. "Lainey" Chitwood, and Amber D McCann (Jon); his great-granddaughter, Sadie McCann; his brother, Dean Chitwood of Boiling Springs, SC; his sister, Julia Lancaster (Stanley) of Pauline, SC; his brothers-in-law, Robert F. Whitesell of Rock Hill and Jack Crocker of Mayo, SC; sisters-in-law, Maize Turner of Mayo and Ann Bowen of Chesnee, SC and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Chitwood's name to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.



Condolences may be made to the Chitwood family at

Mr. William Robert "Bill" Chitwood, 84 passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Atrium Health - Pineville, NC.Mr. Chitwood was born in Polk County, NC and the son of the late Robert B. Chitwood and the late Betty Edwards Chitwood. He was a member of the Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Green Creek, NC. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was the retired owner and operator of Chitwood Dirt Yard. He was a Mason, Shriner and member of the American Legion Post 34. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, the outdoors, politics, and reading his Bible. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball, college football, and Nascar which included many years of travel to Daytona with friend, James Knight. He was a great storyteller which was mostly about family, growing up and time spent in the Navy. He was passionate about The Lord and his country. He had a deep, deep love for his wife, children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Chitwood was preceded in death by his five sisters, Frances Whitesell, Anise McSwain, Christine Peeler, Margie Giles, Merle Perry and two brothers, Johnny Chitwood and Preston Chitwood.A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Chitwood will take place 2:00 pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with the Reverend Lester Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.Mr. Chitwood is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lewis Chitwood; his sons, William "Bo" Chitwood (Kristi} of High Point, NC and Barry L. Chitwood (Cindy) of Rock Hill; his daughters, Tena C. Hamrick (Mark) of Rock Hill and Tammy C. Dove (Ken) of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Elliott T. Chitwood, Hayden Morris, Taylor L. Hamrick, Hudson E. Hamrick, Robbie Strickland (Katelyn), Will M. Chitwood, R. "Lainey" Chitwood, and Amber D McCann (Jon); his great-granddaughter, Sadie McCann; his brother, Dean Chitwood of Boiling Springs, SC; his sister, Julia Lancaster (Stanley) of Pauline, SC; his brothers-in-law, Robert F. Whitesell of Rock Hill and Jack Crocker of Mayo, SC; sisters-in-law, Maize Turner of Mayo and Ann Bowen of Chesnee, SC and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Chitwood's name to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.Condolences may be made to the Chitwood family at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.