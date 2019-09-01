William "Doodle" Robinson, 68, of Clover, SC, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born January 24, 1951 in York, SC, he was the son of the late Rob and Elizabeth Robinson.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York, with the Reverends Gerald Moss, Jr. and Curtis Williams officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Prior to retirement, Doodle worked at Sullivan Carson in York. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Shelia Simpson Robinson, 4 daughters, Michelle Diaz (Ray) of Kentucky, Sherry Grant (Chuck) and Crystal Caripe (terry) both of Bessemer City, NC, and Michelle Barbie of Clover, SC, one brother, Robert "Bubber" Robinson (Mary Ann), and one sister, Hazel Justice, both of York, SC, 8 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Doodle is preceded in death by his mother, father, and 2 sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverview Hospice Palliative Care, 1393 Celanese Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Robinson family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 1, 2019