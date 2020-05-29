Mr. William Ryan Hovis, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
There will be a private family graveside service at Edgemoor ARP Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hovis was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late William Roy Hovis and Madge Gaston Williams. He was a 1967 graduate of Clemson University with a BS in Textile Chemistry and a 1974 graduate of The University of South Carolina School of Law. He served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy from 1966-1971 and was based at the Washington Navy Yard where he worked under Admiral Grace Hopper, a pioneer in computer programming. In the community, he was on the boards of the Board of Speech and Hearing Center, the Rock Hill YMCA, the Mental Health Center and the Rock Hill Ballet, where he served as the first president. He was a bankruptcy attorney and for 38 years was a chapter 7 panel trustee for South Carolina. For these accomplishments he received the J. Bratton Davis Professionalism Award from the South Carolina Bankruptcy Law Association in 2015. He enjoyed snow skiing, cycling, birding, SCUBA diving, and flying and was an avid Clemson football fan.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Jean Healan Hovis, daughter, Jean Stuart Ryan Hovis, son-in-law, Kenneth Richard Evans and his goddaughter, Meri Frances Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, https://www.alpha1.org/how-to-help/help-raise-funds/donate/ or Alpha-1 Foundation, Attn: Development Office, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Condolences may be made to the Hovis family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 29, 2020.