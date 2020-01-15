Mr. Williams "Tommy" Thomas Burns, 77, found eternal peace on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends 10:00 - 11:30 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Whitesell Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 am in the chapel with burial at Grandview Memorial Park, Cherry Road. Military honors will be rendered.
A native of Chester County, Mr. Burns was a son of the late Sam Burns and Martha West. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was not one to sit around but loved to be active. He enjoyed eating out at different fish camps (Captain Steve's, York Seafood, Mayflower and other places). He served his country in the Navy and the Army National Guard.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry Burns; two daughters, Belanda Ramsey (Bryant) and Crystal Burns; two stepsons, Randy Shackelford and Michael Shackelford; three grandchildren, Jonathan Ramsey, Emily Ramsey and Joshua Sinclair; six step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Elias Ramsey and Aiden Sinclair.
Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 15, 2020