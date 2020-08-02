William Thomas "Tommy" Warner, Sr., 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Atrium Health of Pineville.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Mike Beeks officiating. A private family burial will be held in Forest Hills Cemetery prior to the service. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed including mask to be worn by all and social distancing.
Born in Ogden, Utah, on March 21, 1955, Tommy was the son of the late William A. Warner and the late Erline Conley Warner. Tommy was in the inaugural Northwestern High School Class of 1973. He enjoyed golf and tennis, USC Gamecock Football, gardening, cooking, a great musician and entertainer. According to his best friend and son, Will, "The Greatest Fisherman ever". His second-best friend was his dog, Wilson. He was retired from York County Natural Gas with 42 years of service. He was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.
Tommy was survived by his wife, Holly L Hogarth Warner; his son, William Thomas Warner, Jr. of Rock Hill; two daughters, Kimberly Hope (Brett) McComas and Katie Elizbeth Warner of both Rock Hill; his brother, Jimmy (Robin) Warner of Rock Hill; his sister, Lisa (Tim) Beard of Rock Hill; his nephews, Timothy and Garrett Beard of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tommy Warner's name to Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.
