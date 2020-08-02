1/1
William "Tommy" Warner
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas "Tommy" Warner, Sr., 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Atrium Health of Pineville.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Mike Beeks officiating. A private family burial will be held in Forest Hills Cemetery prior to the service. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed including mask to be worn by all and social distancing.

Born in Ogden, Utah, on March 21, 1955, Tommy was the son of the late William A. Warner and the late Erline Conley Warner. Tommy was in the inaugural Northwestern High School Class of 1973. He enjoyed golf and tennis, USC Gamecock Football, gardening, cooking, a great musician and entertainer. According to his best friend and son, Will, "The Greatest Fisherman ever". His second-best friend was his dog, Wilson. He was retired from York County Natural Gas with 42 years of service. He was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.

Tommy was survived by his wife, Holly L Hogarth Warner; his son, William Thomas Warner, Jr. of Rock Hill; two daughters, Kimberly Hope (Brett) McComas and Katie Elizbeth Warner of both Rock Hill; his brother, Jimmy (Robin) Warner of Rock Hill; his sister, Lisa (Tim) Beard of Rock Hill; his nephews, Timothy and Garrett Beard of Rock Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tommy Warner's name to Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved