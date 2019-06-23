Mr. William E. Young, 83, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Dr. LaVaughn Young and Rev. Philip E. Chandler officiating. Entombment will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Florence, SC, Mr. Young was the son of the late Rev. Hubert Eugene Young and the late Fannie Orie Bingham Young. He was also preceded in death by four siblings. He was a retired State Trooper and a Master Mason of the Rock Hill Masonic Lodge #111. When he was able, he attended Harvest Ministries Church of God. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Lina Burns Young; his sons, Gary (Paulette) Young and Sandy (Edie) Young, both of Rock Hill, SC; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and five siblings.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am-10:45 am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Young's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on June 23, 2019