Willie Bell (Davis) Hinton (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
Mrs. Willie Bell Hinton, 83, of 320 Pursley Street, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. The funeral service will be held 2 PM, Monday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church with Pastor J.T. Barber, officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Road Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Hinton may be viewed from 5-7 PM, Sunday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1159 Stanley Drive & 1665 Mulberry Circle, Rock Hill. The body will be placed in the church at 1 PM, Monday.
Published in The Herald on July 7, 2019
