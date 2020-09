Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Mr. Willie C. "Bo" Caldwell of 414 Summit Street, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Viewing will be 5-7pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store