Mrs. Willie F. McCorkle, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, November 1, 2019, at Westerly Hills Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery.
A native of Chesterfield County, SC Mrs. McCorkle was a daughter of the late Claude Pittman and Elizabeth Oliver Pittman. She was a member of Westerly Hills Baptist Church. She worked in Springs Mill and then later retired from Shaw Industries. She was a very special lady known to most as Granny. She will be remembered as a loving Grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Richard E. McCorkle, Jr. and his wife, Amy, Benny G. Melton and his wife, Tracey, and Scott D. Melton; a brother, Johnny Pittman; 8 grandchildren, Dustin Melton, Tiffany Melton (raised as a daughter), Cody Melton, Lauren McCorkle, William McCorkle, Bret Dunning, Janice Melton, Ricky Melton; 4 great-grandchildren, Bryson Rivera, Bianca Rivera, Bella Hernandez, and Wyatt Melton; and her very best friends, Iris Ayers and Betty Ervin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard E. McCorkle, Sr., six brothers, Edward, Robert, Herald, James, J.W. and Paul; three sisters, Ola Pipkins, Evelyn Knight and Bonnie Funderburk Gibson.
Memorials may be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 30, 2019