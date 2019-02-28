Mr. Willie J. Brice, "Crow" of 181 Fairway Circle died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. The funeral service will be 1 pm, Saturday at Foundation AME Zion Church. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park. Family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Survivors include his children, Willie James Brice, Jr. (Laudan) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. and Kimberly Mahoney (Ronald) of the home; nine grands and seven great-grands; siblings; Barbara Ann Feaster of Newark, New Jersey, Ruby McCullough and Esther Hutchinson, both of Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 28, 2019