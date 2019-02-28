Willie Mack "Bunk" Johnson (1958 - 2019)
Mr. Willie M. Johnson of 539 Hutchinson St., (Formerly of Washington DC) passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 2 PM, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home with Archbishop B.R. Wilson, officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 1 PM, Friday until the hour of service. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family.
