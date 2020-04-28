Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Oneil Boulware. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Willie O'Neil Boulware was born February 2, 1947 to the late Mrs. Louise Blake Boulware and Mr. Willie Boulware. He was married to the late Jennie Watkins. He cherished his niece Whitney Watson. He attended Barberville Schools in Lancaster County for grade school. He attended attended Carothers Middle School in Fort Mill and graduated from George Fish High School in 1964. He chose to join the Marines when there was a draft. He fought in the Vietnam War and was discharged February 28th, 1969. He also served time with the Reserves afterwards. He worked at Bar Mag on Westinghouse Blvd. for many years. He worked for Fort Mill Elementary and Middle schools. He joined Indian Hill AME Zion Church at an early age and was a dedicated member. He was a trustee, custodian and did lawn care for the church. He was a card carrying member of the Lay Council. He supported the church activities. He leaves to cherish his memories his sisters and caretakers; Dorothy Barrett and Doris (Leonard) Edwards, Foster Brother Amos. His other caretakers were his nephews and nieces, Douglas Pendergrass, Cassandra Dunnings, Rene' Watson, Denise Barrett, Scott & Sakina Pendergrass and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Boulware may be viewed from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The service will be private.

Published in The Herald on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close