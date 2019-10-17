Willie Ruth Barnette, known to her friends and family as "Ruth" of Rock Hill, SC, 72, died peacefully at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House on October 13, 2019 of natural causes. She was a great mother, sister, grandmother and good friend to many. Ruth was a beloved faithful member of Victory Christian Center. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Victory Christian Center - Dome, 7228 Kings Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217. The family will receive friends and family at 1037 Stoneybrook Lane, Rock Hill, SC, 29730. The family would like to thank the staff at White Oak Manor and the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House for providing excellent care for her at the beginning of her journey home. Burial will be at Cross Road Baptist Church. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 17, 2019