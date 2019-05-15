Wilma (Calhoun) Bolin (1927 - 2019)
  • "Miss Wilma was such a godly woman and to hear her pray..."
    - Nancy Jenkins Currence
  • "So sorry to hear this, Wilma was always a very sweet lady."
    - Tony Phillips
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Interment
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
York, SC
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Clover Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church
127 Kings Mountain Street
Clover, SC
Wilma Calhoun Bolin, 92, of Clover, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

The interment will be held at 10 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, at Clover ARP Church with the Rev. Mark Miller and the Rev. Calvin Draffin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Wilma is survived by her children, Howard Max Bolin of Fountain Inn, SC and Joy Bolin Latham of York, SC, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilma's church, Clover Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Bolin family.
Published in The Herald on May 15, 2019
