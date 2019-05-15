Wilma Calhoun Bolin, 92, of Clover, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The interment will be held at 10 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, at Clover ARP Church with the Rev. Mark Miller and the Rev. Calvin Draffin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Wilma is survived by her children, Howard Max Bolin of Fountain Inn, SC and Joy Bolin Latham of York, SC, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilma's church, Clover Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Bolin family.
Published in The Herald on May 15, 2019