Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma LaVerne (House) Rapp. View Sign

Wilma LaVerne House Rapp, 86, 0f Rock Hill, SC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Wilma was born on December 19, 1932 in Bonne Terre, Missouri to the late Mae Anna and Joseph Jewell House.



Wilma is survived by her husband Charles "Glenn" Rapp; sister Linda Hill of Rock Hill, SC(Jim); sister Sharon Culton of Rock Hill, SC(Ronnie). She is also survived by children Russell Hovis (JoAnne) of Rock Hill; Roger (Trisha) Hovis of Blythewood, SC; Cindy Rawson, Farmington, MO; Becki Morgenstern (David) of Washington, IL; Scott Rapp (Lisa) of Rock Hill, SC and 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her brothers Albert House, Fred House, Carl Lynn House, and son Timothy Hovis.



A funeral service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Ditton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service form 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Rapp family.



Online condolences may be registered at

Wilma LaVerne House Rapp, 86, 0f Rock Hill, SC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Wilma was born on December 19, 1932 in Bonne Terre, Missouri to the late Mae Anna and Joseph Jewell House.Wilma is survived by her husband Charles "Glenn" Rapp; sister Linda Hill of Rock Hill, SC(Jim); sister Sharon Culton of Rock Hill, SC(Ronnie). She is also survived by children Russell Hovis (JoAnne) of Rock Hill; Roger (Trisha) Hovis of Blythewood, SC; Cindy Rawson, Farmington, MO; Becki Morgenstern (David) of Washington, IL; Scott Rapp (Lisa) of Rock Hill, SC and 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her brothers Albert House, Fred House, Carl Lynn House, and son Timothy Hovis.A funeral service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Ditton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service form 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Rapp family.Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Funeral Home Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home

700 Heckle Boulevard

Rock Hill , SC 29732

803-329-4141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close