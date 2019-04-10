Wilma LaVerne House Rapp, 86, 0f Rock Hill, SC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Wilma was born on December 19, 1932 in Bonne Terre, Missouri to the late Mae Anna and Joseph Jewell House.
Wilma is survived by her husband Charles "Glenn" Rapp; sister Linda Hill of Rock Hill, SC(Jim); sister Sharon Culton of Rock Hill, SC(Ronnie). She is also survived by children Russell Hovis (JoAnne) of Rock Hill; Roger (Trisha) Hovis of Blythewood, SC; Cindy Rawson, Farmington, MO; Becki Morgenstern (David) of Washington, IL; Scott Rapp (Lisa) of Rock Hill, SC and 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Albert House, Fred House, Carl Lynn House, and son Timothy Hovis.
A funeral service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Ditton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service form 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.
