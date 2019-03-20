Mr. Woodrow Spencer Percival (Woody), 67, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Levine Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte, NC.
Mr. Percival was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the son of the late Harry Woodrow Percival and the late Helen Galloway Percival. He was a retired chef well known in the Rock Hill, SC and Durham, NC areas. He enjoyed cooking, restoring and selling antiques, and learning about his family's history.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Percival is survived by his sisters, Harriett Percival Allen of Rock Hill, SC, and Elizabeth Percival Ross (Beth) of Taylors, SC and his brothers, Michael Percival of Rock Hill, SC, and Alan Percival of Florence, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Woody's name to Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, 1825 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205 or ROC (Renew Our Community), 119 E. White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 20, 2019