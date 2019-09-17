Worth Thompson Walker, Jr., "Red", 59, of Fort Mill, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Atrium Health in Charlotte. He was born June 18, 1960 in York County, SC.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Barbara A. Walker "Barbie"; parents, Sylvia Christie (Mark) and Frances Walker; sons, Thomas Allen Walker (Cheryl), Bradley Walker and Thomas Jaray Walker; daughters, Shannon Blanks (Rodney), Brittany Graves (Ross) and Maree Isabella Walker; grandchildren, Caleb, Brandon, Savannah, Avery and Wesley; brothers, Tim Walker (Angie) and Jack B. Walker, Jr. (Judy) and Robert Laney (Candace); and sister, Teresa Roper. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Vernon Walker.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Fort Mill Church of God. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fort Mill Church of God.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 17, 2019