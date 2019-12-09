Wyatt E. Smith, Sr., 80, of Travelers Rest, formally of Rock Hill, SC, passed away December 5, 2019. Born in Greensboro, NC, the son of the late Herman and Lilly Best Smith. Survivors include his wife of the home, Kathy Smith, sons, Chris Smith of Daegu Korea and Wyatt Smith, Jr. and wife Jane, of Fort Mill, SC, daughters, Karen Williams and husband Jeff of Rock Hill, SC, Danielle Poole and Bobby of Powhatan, Virginia, Denise Richardson of Powhatan, Virginia, Tina McClory and husband Ray of Sanford, Florida. He was also survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Roth and her daughter Katie Gross of Rock Hill SC, brother, Rev Dr. Henry Smith and wife Betty of Cleveland, Tennessee, sisters, Glenda Smith of St Pauls, NC and Bertha Pate of Goldsboro, NC He was predeceased by two sisters; Beulah Davis and Gail Tetterton. He served in the U.S Army from 1957 - 1960. He worked in Transportation and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Westville Funeral Home of Greenville, SC.

