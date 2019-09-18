Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Chester , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Chester with Reverend Clay Waldrip officiating followed by a committal service at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester.



Born on July 20, 1921, Yvonne was a graduate of Chester High School and worked for Spring's Industries until her retirement. A licensed cosmetologist, Yvonne was known to frequently style her friends hair, and volunteered at the Chester County Hospital for over twenty years. Over the past several years, Mama Mac, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, enjoyed her time living at Chandler Place in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Most recently, she resided at Grand Strand Rehab and Nursing Center in Myrtle Beach where the staff brightened and comforted her later days.



Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Cloud Hicklin McDill, her daughter Vickie Lynn McDill, her daughter Tracy Anne McDill Hamrick, and eight brothers and sisters.



She is survived by her granddaughter, Marodith Anne Hamrick Elliott and her husband Clint Alan Elliott of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, her grandson, Roswell Edmund Hamrick, III and his husband John Michael Pizzolato of Barryville, New York, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.



Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church PO Box 518, Chester, SC 29706. Online condolences can be made to the family at

