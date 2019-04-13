Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary Griffin. View Sign

Mr. Zachary Eric Griffin, 21, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church, with Dr. Jerry Sosebee officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Charlotte, NC, Mr. Griffin was the son of Kevin Eric Griffin of Rock Hill and Lesslie Carol Prince of Concord, NC. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Karen M. Griffin and his maternal grandfather, Jim Prince. Zach and his family were ambassadors for . He enjoyed playing video games and military history. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by his siblings, Austin Charles Griffin, Ashton John Griffin and Alexis Marie Griffin, all of Rock Hill; his paternal grandfather, Charles F. Griffin of Rock Hill; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 am-12:45 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Zach's name to , 207 Regency Executive Park Dr., Ste 170, Charlotte, NC 28217.



