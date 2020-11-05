1/1
Zachery Tipton
2002 - 2020
Zachery Tipton
November 6, 2002 - October 28, 2020
Clover, South Carolina - Zachery Keith Tipton, age 17, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Zachery was born on November 6, 2002 in Spartanburg, SC to parents Tiffany Valcourt and Bart Tipton. Zachery was known to be funny, loving, and generous. Growing up he was a part of scouts, baseball, and graduated from the Tarheel Challenge.
Zachery is survived by his parents Tiffany Valcourt and Bart Tipton; Stepfather Travis Valcourt; his siblings Brandon, Taylor, Lorenzo, and Bianca Tipton, Kaitlyn Valcourt; his grandparents Keith Tipton, Althea Tipton, and Deborah Hembree; Great Grandmother Dorothy Jackson.
Viewing and Celebration of Life will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:30pm-6:30pm. Service will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church; 2020 Hillcrest Road, York, SC 29745.
In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts the family is asking that any donations go to: The Hillcrest Student Program at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Valcourt and Tipton family.
"I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be."


Published in The Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

November 4, 2020
Zach, you were the first to show me what true love is. I will forever be grateful for the time we spent together. I promise to always love and cherish you buddy. Prayers and comfort for all of us as we lay you to rest.
Amy Tipton
Family
