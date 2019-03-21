Zackary Cole Hambrick, 8, went home to be with the Lord on March, 11, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Clover First Freewill Baptist Church with the Reverends Marvin Carson, Donald Mitchelson, and Clarence Rose officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 - 3 PM on Sunday, March 24.
Zackary is survived by his parents, Chelsie and Richard Hambrick, brother, Christian "CJ" Hambrick, sister Carissa-Rose Diva Hambrick, uncle, Kenneth Cameron, maternal grandparents, Tabitha and Michael Cameron, paternal grandfather, Howard Michael Coley, Godparents, Jacob and Amber Lambert, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Hambrick family.
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
