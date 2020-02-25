Zeb "Butch" V. Pitts, Jr. age 64, of Rachel Drive passed away Saturday. He was the son of the late Zeb V. and Rachel McMahan Pitts, Sr. Zeb was a retired truck driver and a Presbyterian.



He is survived by two sons, Ben Pitts of Chester and Zeb V. Pitts, III of Iowa; one daughter, Judy McCart (Richard) of Ft. Hood Texas and one brother, Johnny Pitts of Chester; two grand-children, Olivia and Oscar McCart; and his fur baby, Copper. He was preceded in death by one sister, Martha Boulware.



Visitation for Butch will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pollard Funeral Home. The graveside funeral will be conducted by Reverend Ronnie Greene, 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Uriel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1578 Stringfellow Road, Chester, SC 29706. In keeping with Butch's request, please dress casual for his graveside and visitation.



Pollard Funeral Home is serving the Pitts family.

