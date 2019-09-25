|
|
Abraham Zuñiga Mandujano
May 7, 1960 - September 22, 2019
Hurdle Mills
Abraham Zuñiga "Cuate" Mandujano, 59, of 108 CC White Circle, Hurdle Mills, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Mexico, Mr. Mandujano was the son of the late Brijido Mandujano and Augustina Zuñiga, who survives. Mr. Mandujano was a Fleet Maintenance Technician, Senior for the City of Durham. He was paid for doing a job he loved. Even in his free time, he enjoyed working on automobiles. He was a member of New Day Church High Point. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Amado H., Marcos and Leonardo Mandujano.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Mandujano is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Jenni) Ray White-Mandujano; three children, Marcos Antonio Mandujano, of Milford, DE, Benjamin Abraham Mandujano, of Mauldin, SC and Rachel Ann Mandujano, of Spartanburg, SC; two step-sons, Jared Lucas Compton, of Roxboro and Jordan Micah Compton, of Burlington; three brothers, Brijido and Serafin Mandujano, both of Mexico and Alberto "Beto" Mandujano, of Houston, TX; seven sisters, Margarita, Juana, Aurelia, Monserrat (Monse) and Silvia Mandujano, all of Mexico, Maria (Chyio) Jimenez, of Milford, DE and Mari Mandujano, of Mexico; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosa Mandujano, of Milton, DE, Jimmy and Delores White, Cecil and Sheila White, Rose and Randy Wrenn and Ellen and Tim Rogers.
Memorial services will be held 7PM Friday, September 27, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Pastor Michael Sirianni and the Rev. Glen Newsome, Jr.. The family will receive friends following the service and at other times at the home. An additional memorial service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 immediately following the second worship service at New Day Church High Point.
Memorials may be made to Hurdle Mills Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 160, Hurdle Mills, NC, 27541 or New Day Church High Point, 8610 Bame Rd, Colfax, NC, 27235.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 25, 2019