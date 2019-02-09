Home

Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
White Rock Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
White Rock Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Beechwood Cemetery
Fayetteville St,
Durham, NC
View Map

Addie C. Howard

Addie C. Howard Obituary
Addie C. Howard

Durham

Addie Crosby Howard passed away on February 5, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Victor Howard, CMA, Dr. Bobby Crosby and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Edward L. Howard, and her daughters Gail, Crystal and Angela. Addie Howard was a loving, kind, ever-giving person. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was outside. We will miss our mother, relative, friend. We have to accept GOD's will. We have faith that she will now be sharing her beautiful smile with GOD.

Mrs. Addie Howard's public viewing and burial services will be provided by

Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, 2502 NC Hwy 55, Durham, NC 27713.

The funeral will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at White Rock Baptist Church.

Public viewing will be held at 11:30 am followed by the funeral service at 12:00 pm.

A burial service will be held at Beechwood Cemetery, Fayetteville St, Durham, NC immediately following the funeral service.
Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
