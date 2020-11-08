Addie Jane



Johnson-Chavis



May 11, 1951 - October 29, 2020



Durham



Addie Jane Johnson-Chavis, 69, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Durham, NC on May 11, 1951 and was predeceased by her parents Erwin and Ruth Haskins Johnson and her husband, Willie Chavis. She is survived by her brother Arthur E. Johnson and wife Carol B. Johnson, cousin Connie Johnson Greene, nieces Mia J. Hubbard, Leslie K. Johnson, Nikki Cheek and Shandi Cheek, nephew Nigel Cheek, her beloved grandson Jaylen Mitchell, and her goddaughter Leah Pompey. Jane went to school in Durham and graduated from Hillside High School in 1968. She attended Spelman College and North Carolina Central University. She was a resident of Durham for much of her life and worked at Duke University and Northern Telecom, but her favorite and most fulfilling position was her last as the Executive Director of the ARC of Durham County. It was here that Jane got the most satisfaction from helping to improve the lives of others. Jane will be remembered for her big smile and personality, and her willingness to help those in need. She will be missed by her family and friends. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.



