Agnes Bennett Hughes
Durham
Agnes Bennett Hughes, 81, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. Mrs. Hughes was born in Chesterfield Co., S.C. to the late Acie Jim Bennett and Mary Lee Demby Bennett.
Mrs. Hughes was a retired Nurse and a member of Grey Stone Church.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jennings Louis Hughes, Jr.; sons, Jennings Louis Hughes III and wife Lisa, Acie Jim Hughes and wife Christine, Bradley Shawn Hughes, Brian Shane Hughes and wife Leah, Stephen Bennett Hughes and wife Perla; grandchildren, Erin Hughes, Bailey Hughes and Justin Marsee, Bradley Hughes and wife Anna, Brandon Hughes, Madeleine Hughes, Tyler Hughes; and great-grandson, Myles Hughes.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19th at Clements Funeral Chapel with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association
of Eastern North Carolina: 3739 National Drive, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27612; or to Grey Stone Church: 2601 Hillsborough Rd., Durham, NC 27705.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.