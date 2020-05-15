Agnes Cates Garrett
March 20, 1928 - May 13, 2020
Durham
Private graveside rites for Mrs. Agnes Cates Garrett will be held Sunday, May 16, 2020 at Glennview Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be from Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sat. May 15, 2020 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
March 20, 1928 - May 13, 2020
Durham
Private graveside rites for Mrs. Agnes Cates Garrett will be held Sunday, May 16, 2020 at Glennview Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be from Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sat. May 15, 2020 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 15, 2020.