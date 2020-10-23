Alan Edwin Morris
January 23, 1959- October 21, 2020
Durham
Alan Edwin Morris, 61, of Durham, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. Born in Hampton County, VA, he was the son of the late Andrew Edwin Morris. He is preceded in death by his brother, Russell Scott Morris. Mr. Morris was a mortgage broker for many years.
Surviving are his mother, Elsie Oakley Morris Stanford (T.C.) of Durham; one sister, Genise Morris Fowler (Dave) of Rougemont; his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 2 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ca-Vel Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Gift, the Rev. Phil Oakley and the Rev. Richard Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (1-2 PM).
Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made to Ca-Vel Baptist Church, 1885 N. Main Street, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Condolence may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
.