1/
Alan Edwin Morris
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Edwin Morris

January 23, 1959- October 21, 2020

Durham

Alan Edwin Morris, 61, of Durham, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. Born in Hampton County, VA, he was the son of the late Andrew Edwin Morris. He is preceded in death by his brother, Russell Scott Morris. Mr. Morris was a mortgage broker for many years.

Surviving are his mother, Elsie Oakley Morris Stanford (T.C.) of Durham; one sister, Genise Morris Fowler (Dave) of Rougemont; his nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ca-Vel Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Gift, the Rev. Phil Oakley and the Rev. Richard Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (1-2 PM).

Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made to Ca-Vel Baptist Church, 1885 N. Main Street, Roxboro, NC 27573.

Condolence may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ca-Vel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ca-Vel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks & White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved