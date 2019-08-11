Home

Fry & Prickett Funeral Home
402 Saunders St
Carthage, NC 28327
910-947-2224
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Red Branch Baptist Church

Albert Franklin Simpson

Albert Franklin Simpson Obituary
Albert Franklin Simpson

Durham

Albert Franklin Simpson, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Funeral Service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Red Branch Baptist Church, where he was a member, with the Reverend Jeff Mitchell and Reverend David Pietz officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 PM and at other times at the home.

Albert was a native of Moore County. He was a graduate of Carthage High School and Durham Barber School. He was one of the first licensed Men's hair stylists in the state. Albert served his country in the North Carolina National Guard and the United States Army Reserves. He worked for 58 years as a barber and men's stylists in Durham, NC. Albert enjoyed NASCAR and country music. He promoted the Country Shindig Show at the Dorton Arena, Raleigh, NC. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. Time spent with his family was very important. He was the son of the late Ernest Franklin and Beulah Hinsley Simpson.

Albert is survived his wife of 57 years, Kay; daughter: Sharon Simpson Anderson and husband Harry, of Spruce Pine; sons: Terry Simpson and wife Jill Whade, of Durham, Ronald Simpson, of Carthage; grandchildren: Monique Holliday and husband Vincent, of Asheville, Nathaniel Simpson, of Durham step grandchildren: Keegan Anderson and wife Samantha of Bakersville, Mindy Smith and husband Cale of Elk Park; step great grandchildren Carlee and Maggie Anderson of Bakersville and Cooper Kleinsmith of Elk Park.

Memorials may be made to Red Branch Baptist Church, 1748 Old River Road, Carthage, NC 28327.

Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Simpson family.

Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 11, 2019
