Albert Anderson Long, Jr.
November 13, 1931 - October 28, 2020
Durham
Albert Anderson Long, Jr. went home to be with Jesus on October 28, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born to Albert Anderson Long, Sr. and Ruth Parlier Long on November 13th,1931 in Durham, NC. Albert was the only athlete at UNC-Chapel Hill to earn four letters in four varsity sports. He graduated in 1955 and was a Patterson Medal award recipient. He was a speaker for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and leader of Happenings, Inc. ministries for 60 years. He is survived by his wife, Jackie of 64 years; children, Kirk, Mike (Libby), Danny; grandchildren, Garrett Anderson Long (Morgan) and Caroline Long Attaway (Brantley); and one great-grandchild, Atticus William Long. Albert was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Lucille Long Cranford (September 3, 2020). A Celebration of the Life and Ministry of Albert Long will take place at: Grey Stone Baptist Church Durham, NC, Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2:00pm. Doors Open at 1:30pm * Limited Seating * Covid-19 Protocol & Social Distancing Followed * Masks Required. Live Streaming available at: www.greystonechurch.com
. Family available to greet guests immediately following the service.