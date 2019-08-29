Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
A musical celebration
True Way Holy Church, 403 Baptist Road
Durham, NC
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
True Way Holy Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
True Way Holy Church
403 Baptist Road
Durham, NC
Alease Venable


1930 - 2019
Alease Venable Obituary
Alease Lea Venable

November 23, 1930 - August 24, 2019

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Alease Lea Venable, age 88, who passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home.

Alease Venable, daughter of the late Weldon and Aurelia Lea, was born on November 23, 1930, in Caswell County, North Carolina.

A musical celebration honoring the life of Alease will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at True Way Holy Church, 403 Baptist Road, Durham, North Carolina at 5:00 p.m.

A celebration of Alease's life will continue at True Way Holy Church, 403 Baptist Road, Durham, North Carolina 27704 on Sunday, September 1st; Family Visitation at 2:30 p.m. and Life Celebration Service at 3:00 p.m.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 29, 2019
