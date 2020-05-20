Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Alethia Watson Hayes



Durham



Ms. Alethia Watson Hayes, 60, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. There will be a private service on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. There is a public viewing in the chapel on Thursday from 9:30am-11:30am. Masks are required for the viewing and the service.



