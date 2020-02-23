|
Alexander "Sandy" Alan Anderson VII
March 4, 1939 - February 7, 2020
Durham
Alexander "Sandy" Alan Anderson VII, PhD, died peacefully at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Sandy is survived by his daughter, Jessica Anderson and her husband, Karthik Shyam; his grandchildren Elena and Nico Shyam; his brother Robert Anderson and his wife Debbie (Garnett) Anderson; his sister-in-law Dana Anderson; and several close friends.
Sandy was born in Massachusetts on March 4, 1939, the third son and youngest child of Alexander Alan Anderson VI and Margaret (Huston) Anderson. He attended Boston University as an undergraduate and earned his PhD in clinical psychology from the University of Texas at Houston. Sandy was a practicing psychologist who retired to pursue his love of outdoor sports and the mountains, living in Canada, Washington State, and California. In 2015, he moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to be closer to his daughter and her family.
Sandy was an avid cyclist, skier and kayaker. He also enjoyed French cooking, Scientific American, the New York Times, red wine, and the writing of Albert Bandura and E.O. Wilson, and a good hamburger. He also loved classical music, particularly Bach. Sandy will be remembered for his great sense of humor, sharp mind and the deep fondness he had for his daughter and grandchildren.
Donations in Sandy's honor can be made to the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation (eowilsonfoundation.org).
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 23, 2020