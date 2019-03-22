Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Enon Baptist Church

Alfred D. Locklear

Alfred D. Locklear Obituary
Alfred Douglas Locklear

Durham

Alfred Douglas Locklear, 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro. He was born in Durham to the late Alfred Hamilton Locklear and Mary Cates Locklear. In addition to his parents, Mr. Locklear was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Olivia Leigh Locklear.

Mr. Locklear is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Locklear; daughter, Julie Stevens and husband Tim; sons, Waylon Locklear and wife Rachel, David Locklear and wife Wendy, Daniel Locklear; grandchildren, Doug Stevens and wife Shelby, Brandon Stevens, Lucas Locklear, Thomas Locklear; great-granddaughter, Olivia Stevens; brother, Mickey Locklear; and sister, Mollie Ross and husband Bill.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24th at Enon Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Brown. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Enon Baptist Church: 2298 Enon Rd., Oxford, NC 27565.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 22, 2019
