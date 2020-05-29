Celebration of Life of Alfred Jamaar Smoke will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Rd.
Public viewing, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
Published in Herald Sun on May 29, 2020.