Alfred Jammar Smoke
Celebration of Life of Alfred Jamaar Smoke will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Rd.

Public viewing, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

Published in Herald Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
12:00 - 04:30 PM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
JUN
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
