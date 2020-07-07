Alfred Robinson Wilson, Jr. "Al"
Durham
Alfred Robinson Wilson, Jr. "Al", died Friday, July 3, 2020. He was the son of Judge A.R. Wilson Sr. and Flora Prevatt Wilson of Durham, N.C. Al was born September 18, 1924 in Selma, N.C.
At the age of two, Al's family moved to Durham. His mother entered UNC Chapel Hill (Carolina) when he was 9 months old and he went along living in Carr Dormitory. He often said he entered Carolina at nine months of age. Al's mother was the first woman to graduate from Carolina after all four years. He enjoyed remembering living downtown Durham in the Carr House on Dillard Street playing football and baseball with his neighbors as a child.
Al continued to participate in sports at Fuller Elementary School, scoring the winning goal in soccer in the city school championship game in the fifth grade and had to run all the way home from the boys on the other team that wanted to beat him up. He graduated from Durham High School in 1943. Al played for Durham High state basketball championship teams in 1941, 1942 and 1943. The team was beaten only once in conference play while he was a member of the team. He was on the state high school track team, coming in third place in the Javelin. His senior year, he came in first in the running of the 220 dash and broad jump out of 1500 students.
After graduating from Durham High, he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II, serving on two air craft carriers, the USS Lexington and the USS Bunker Hill. He served under Admiral Marc A. Mitcher and Admiral Arleigh A. Burke Flag Staff. One can look Al up on the Internet, the encounter he experienced on the date the Bunker Hill was hit by two Japanese Kamikaze planes on May 11, 1945 by typing in "Alfred R. Wilson, Bunker Hill CV17". He is the sailor squatting down in front of the picture "Victory at Sea". When Al was in the 4th grade, his teacher requited him to memorize the 23rd Psalm, and this sustained with him throughout his military service.
Al graduated from Campbell Junior College, now Campbell University, with an AA Degree in 1948. While at Campbell, he was instrumental in the basketball team winning the Junior College Championship for two years in 1947 and 1948. He graduated from Wake Forest College with a BA Degree in 1950. Al was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity at Wake Forest. He received his MA Degree from Appalachian State in 1959 in mathematics and guidance. He was the 13th person to receive a Guidance Certificate in North Carolina.
Al became an Assistant Principal, Math Teacher and Golf Coach, and also assisted with the track team at East Montgomery High School in Biscoe, N.C. He later became a Math Teacher at Carrington Jr. High in Durham.
Al was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since he was two years old. He was a member of Durham Sports Club and will be long remembered for his love of sports. He supported his four daughters in competitive swimming and often gave other members on the swim team suggestions for improvement. His love of numbers was always apparent. Al counted everything. He was a collector of many things. In his later years, puzzles were a passion. He was part owner of WZOO Radio Station in Asheboro, N.C.
Al is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen Barnett Wilson; daughters, Beth Wilson Phillips (Steve), Lisa Wilson Martin (Joe), Kim Wilson Barkey (Roger), Amy Wilson Savory (Eddy); 11 grandchildren, Alex Barkley, Christian Martin, Steele Phillips, York Martin, Collin Barkley, Park Phillips, Catherine Martin, Morgan Martin, Cannon Phillips, Elle Savory, Rey Savory; niece, Judy Wilson Harrell; and nephew, Jeff Wilson, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Jeff Wilson, Sr.; and sister, Elizabeth Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10th at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church: 215 N Church St, Durham, NC 27701.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
